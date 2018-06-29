Kevon Looney Homecoming Celebration

City Wide Peace Rally

[Milwaukee, Wisconsin, June, 2018] For Immediate Release: Pause 4 Peace, in conjunction with the Office of Violence Prevention, is presenting a Homecoming Celebration and City Wide Peace Rally in honor of our hometown hero and two-time NBA Champion, Kevon Looney of the Golden State Warriors.

The Homecoming Celebration and City Wide Peace Rally will be held on Friday, June 29th at the Northside YMCA (1350 W. North Avenue, Milwaukee, WI) and is open and free to the public. The event will be held from 2:00pm – 3:30pm. The event will feature various guest speakers from around the city who will assist us with celebrating Kevon’s success, while also promoting unity and peace.

During the event, the 2017 and 2018 NBA Larry O'Brien Championship Trophies will be on display for all to see. Pause 4 Peace (a city-wide peace initiative) will be on hand to give tips on how to better handle high-risk

situations by taking a moment to PAUSE before reacting in a way that could cause harm to ourselves or others.

With the help of Kevon Looney, the community and youth will have the chance to see that through hard work and determination anything is possible.

For more information regarding this event, contact Ward Jenkins at (414) 788-3063. For more information about the Pause 4 Peace campaign please visit, https://bit.ly/2twoUMo.