Homeward Bound: The Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel

It will be a hazy shade of winter when we tip our hats to those talented troubadours of the sixties, Paul Simon & Art Garfunkel. A stellar cast will bring us many of the duo's most memorable hits. Tunes like "Sound of Silence," Bridge Over Troubled Water," and "Mrs. Robinson." If you add a little "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme" to your December Celebrations, you're sure to be "Feeling' Groovy."

TICKETS

Adult Price – $21

Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18

Groups of 15 or more – $16

Mondays at 7:30 PM, Tuesdays at 2 PM & 7:30 PM

Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.