Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: A Multi-Dimensional Approach
Racine Art Museum 441 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
June 24, 2018 – February 3, 2019
Mrs. Boyd was quietly revolutionary. Her trademark style, in terms of the work she collected and how she displayed it, was to blend all media together. For example, ceramics would be shown next to photographs, baskets, glass, metals, and prints. RAM’s approach to acquiring and displaying work is similar—two- and three-dimensional objects in a variety of media are shown together to demonstrate their commonalities.
