Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: A Multi-Dimensional Approach

June 24, 2018 – February 3, 2019

Mrs. Boyd was quietly revolutionary. Her trademark style, in terms of the work she collected and how she displayed it, was to blend all media together. For example, ceramics would be shown next to photographs, baskets, glass, metals, and prints. RAM’s approach to acquiring and displaying work is similar—two- and three-dimensional objects in a variety of media are shown together to demonstrate their commonalities.