Beginning this summer, Racine Art Museum (RAM) is dedicating all of RAM’s galleries to artwork given by collector Karen Johnson Boyd (1924-2016) to honor her lifelong commitment to supporting the arts. Open May 27 – December 30, 2018, Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: Collecting In-Depth at Home and at RAM is the first of a series of four individually titled exhibitions to open that highlight her interests and accomplishments.

Mrs. Boyd was an advocate for and a collector of art, especially contemporary American craft and works on paper. She was passionate about sharing her affinity with others and presented RAM with almost 1,700 pieces over several decades, the largest number of works given by a single donor.