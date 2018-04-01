Hop Along Can Hunt & Brunch

MobCraft Beer 505 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Celebrate Easter Sunday with a festive brunch. Indulge in bottomless beermosas while hunting for cans in the brewery!

– Take part in our annual tradition of Easter Sunday brunch at our brewery

– Sip on bottomless Beermosas (upgrades optional)

– Hunt for beer cans that are hidden throughout the brewery with a chance to win prizes

– Take home a free 4-pack of beer so you continue celebrating long after brunch

Must be 21+ to participate.

Tickets are limited, reserve your spot with the link below.

Info
MobCraft Beer 505 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Misc. Events
414.488.2019
