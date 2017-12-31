Horseshoes and Hand Grenades w/loppy Joe & Joseph Huber

It’s New Year’s Eve with Wisconsin’s own Horseshoes & Hand Grenades!

While strongly rooted in bluegrass, old-time and folk music, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades produces a sound that draws on the vaults of music collectively. With their music well-defined or not, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades has begun to form a place in the American music scene, gaining recognition on both a regional and national scale.

The band took 3rd place at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival’s Band Competition in 2012 and has since shared the stage with Trampled By Turtles, The Travelin’ McCourys, Railroad Earth, Merle Haggard, The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band, Marty Stuart and many more. Being mostly inspired by rivers, valleys, good friends and good drink, this five-piece is as sturdy as any Midwest riverbed and will make your toes tap from sundown to sunrise – the perfect way to ring in 2018.