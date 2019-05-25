House Your Body w/Asher Gray & the Milkman
Mad Planet 533 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Bangin' quality curated house music all night long at Milwaukee's premier underground dance club! House Your Body is a celebration of life, love, dance, and togetherness.
The best of 90s, 00s, and new real house music!
Asher Gray
(Club Ritual/Funky Fruit)
The Milkman
(Elechronic/The Birthday Party)
9PM
21+
Info
Mad Planet 533 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Concerts, DJs & Karaoke, Live Music/Performance