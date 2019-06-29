House Your Body w/DJs Kenny Perez & Andrew Optimist

Mad Planet 533 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Bangin' authentic curated house music all night long at Milwaukee's premier underground dance club! House Your Body is a celebration of life, love, dance, and togetherness.

The best of 90s, 00s, and new real house music!

DJ Kenny Perez

(88Nine Radio Milwaukee)

DJ Andrew *Optimist*

(Elechronic/The Birthday Party)

9PM

21+

Mad Planet 533 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Dances & Classes, DJs & Karaoke, Live Music/Performance
