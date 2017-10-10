How to Talk with Children About Race

PACE3 is presenting a lecture by Associate Professor of Africology Erin Winkler (at UW-Milwaukee). Winkler​ ​will​ ​describe​ ​why​ ​not​ ​talking​ ​about​ ​race​ ​is​ ​actually​ ​detrimental​ ​to​ ​children’s​ ​ability​ ​to​ ​form​ ​positive​ ​ideas and​ ​images​ ​about​ ​the topic; participants will also become informed about​ ​ways​ ​to​ ​discuss​ ​race-related​ ​issues​ ​in​ ​age-appropriate​ ​and​ ​empowering​ ​ways.