How to Talk with Children About Race
Christ Church Episcopal 5655 N. Lake Drive, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
PACE3 is presenting a lecture by Associate Professor of Africology Erin Winkler (at UW-Milwaukee). Winkler will describe why not talking about race is actually detrimental to children’s ability to form positive ideas and images about the topic; participants will also become informed about ways to discuss race-related issues in age-appropriate and empowering ways.
