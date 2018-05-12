HPGM Announces ‘Orange is the New Black’ Star Diane Guerrero as 2018 Gala Keynote Speaker

Speaker sponsor BMO Harris Bank to host the

award-winning actress, activist and author at annual fundraiser

The Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee (HPGM), along with speaker sponsor BMO Harris Bank, together announce Diane Guerrero as the guest keynote speaker for the 2018 Five Star Gala. The Colombian-American actress, activist, and author is best known for her role in the award-winning Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.”

The fifth annual HPGM Five Star Gala celebrates and recognizes the organization’s 17 years of leadership, while raising awareness for its scholarship and professional development programs. Since 2004, HPGM has awarded $400,000 to 97 students pursing both undergraduate and advanced degrees.

The Five Star Gala will be held Saturday, May 12, at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee, and is co-presented by U.S. Bank and the Brewers Community Foundation.

Individual tickets and tables of 10 to the 2018 HPGM Gala are available for purchase by visiting www.hpgm.org, clicking here to register, or by contacting Kim Schultz at 414-223-4614 or kim.schultz@hpgm.org.