Wisconsin Philharmonic: Music of the 1960s Mad Men Era
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
A musical retrospective of the 1960s is presented with the acclaimed Five by Design, known for their tight harmonies and comedic penchant. Embrace the unforgettable melodies and swinging rhythms that evoke a simpler time through the feel good times of Miller, Mancini, and Mercer and cool memories of yesteryear.
