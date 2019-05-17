Gallery Opening Event: Roll Up Your Sleeves: Photographs by Jim Brozek

Grand Opening Event Including Gallery Talk with the Artist.

Milwaukee photographer Jim Brozek has spent his career documenting workers plying their trades. Like many great industrial photographers and cultural ethnographers, he also worked alongside these individuals—developing his own brand of participant observation. To truly understand his subjects and capture their essence, he first seeks to understand their working life and motivations. In the process, he discovers much more about them than merely what they do for a living.

Roll Up Your Sleeves provides a broad view of this photographer’s work. From the farm fields of northern Wisconsin, to scenes from a New Mexico ranch, Great Lakes shipping, local construction projects, and even artists performing their trade, Brozek’s catalogue of work is defined by work. At once an examination of hard work and a tribute to the worker, this exhibition opens a window to the predominant facet of our culture—human industry.