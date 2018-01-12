For the last 27 years, the most famous space telescope in the world has captured the imagination of millions of people with the swirling colors of nebulae and galaxies it has photographed. During its impressive career, the Hubble Space Telescope has been instrumental in our understanding of deep space and we celebrate its accomplishments as it lays the groundwork for the James Webb Space Telescope. “Hubble’s Cosmic Quest” will highlight the most important scientific contributions and will show how the different shuttle missions enhanced its performance over the years. Take a look at some favorite Hubble images like the Crab Nebula and the majestic Sombrero Galaxy.