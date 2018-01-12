Humanly Possible: The Empathy Exhibition at MIAD

In our current divisive social and political landscape, the newest exhibit at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) asks viewers to do what lately seems rather difficult: feel empathy. “Humanly Possible: The Empathy Exhibition” is on view in MIAD's Frederick Layton Gallery January 12 – March 3. The public reception is Friday, January 19, 5 – 9 p.m. on Winter Gallery Night. Generously supported by the Mary L. Nohl Fund of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

Viewers are immersed in the works of 12 artists who have varied perspectives, including recent Mary L. Nohl Fellowship winner Lois Bielefeld of Milwaukee. While internalizing the experiences of others through art, viewers are challenged to engage their potential for empathy, and ultimately decide whether to exercise it.

Additional programming:

Thursday, February 1, 6 p.m. – Empathy Through the Visual Arts: An Artist's Discussion

Thursday, February 15, 7 p.m. – Empathy, Connections and Borders: An Evening of Poetry and Storytelling

Thursday, March 1, 7 p.m. – 100 Lullabies (Lullaby Songs for Syrian Refugees)

MIAD's galleries are free and open to the public, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free gallery tours are available at miad.edu/gallerytours.