Featuring Hamilton’s Syndee Winters also played an Apostle on the NBC live broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar and original Hunchback cast member, Julian Decker

A story of cruelty, love, and kindness still relevant today is Victor Hugo’s novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Capital City Theatre brings the stage adaption, based on the novel and including Academy Award-nominated score from the Disney animated feature, to the Capitol Theater in Overture Center for the arts with a 50+member cast and 23-piece orchestra on stage! The story tells of Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer, who is confined to the bell tower of the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century France by the evil Archdeacon Frollo. He longs to experience the outside world but finds that world which he hungers to be a part of to be even more cruel. The gypsy, Esmeralda, befriends him but finds her own life in danger from the wicked Frollo.

Tickets $25-$45 at www.capitalcitytheatre.org