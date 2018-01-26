The Hungry Williams w/The Best Westerns
Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
FRIDAY, JANUARY 26, 2018
AT 8 PM - 11:30 PM
$5.00 Cover
The Hungry Williams is a Milwaukee based band playing swinging R&B from the late 50's and 60's, with a big dose of New Orleans rock 'n roll. John Carr, Kelli Gonzalez, Mike Sieger, Jack Stewart, Joe Vent play R&B/Soul that swings.
http://hungrywilliams.com/
Milwaukee's Western Swing Kings-- The Best Westerns join the big show!
https://www.facebook.com/The-Best-Westerns-177331985658268/
