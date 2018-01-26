The Hungry Williams w/The Best Westerns

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26, 2018

AT 8 PM - 11:30 PM

$5.00 Cover

The Hungry Williams is a Milwaukee based band playing swinging R&B from the late 50's and 60's, with a big dose of New Orleans rock 'n roll. John Carr, Kelli Gonzalez, Mike Sieger, Jack Stewart, Joe Vent play R&B/Soul that swings.

http://hungrywilliams.com/

Milwaukee's Western Swing Kings-- The Best Westerns join the big show!

https://www.facebook.com/The-Best-Westerns-177331985658268/