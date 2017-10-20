EVENT TO TAKE PLACE AT WISCONSIN CENTER;

FREE FUN FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

Guests will experience a treat for the eyes, ears and soul, as a centuries-old Native American tradition returns to Milwaukee from Oct. 20-22 at the Wisconsin Center. The Forest County Potawatomi’s annual Hunting Moon (Gi Wse Gises) Pow Wow is free and open to the public.

Hundreds of dancers and more than 20 drum groups from throughout the United States are expected to perform at this year’s event. Prize money to be awarded totals nearly $100,000.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, with Grand Entry scheduled for 7 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 21, doors will open at 10 a.m. with Grand Entry scheduled for 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 22, doors will open at 10 a.m. with Grand Entry scheduled for noon.

The Pow wow draws families together and allows friends to dance and celebrate with one another. Every age group – from the very young to the elderly – is welcome to share songs and dances. Pow wows are social events - many celebrating the harvest or change of seasons – and provide a time to show reverence for Mother Earth. Attendees will witness an event steeped in tradition, full of color and sound and featuring some of the finest Native American dancers and singers.

Like other celebrations, Pow wows also feature Native American cuisine and handmade crafts.

“We’re so pleased the Milwaukee community has embraced the Hunting Moon Pow Wow and has helped sustain its success,” Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Chief Operating Officer Rodney Ferguson said. “Sharing our Native American heritage and traditions with those that visit is important to Forest County Potawatomi.”

For more information on the Hunting Moon Pow Wow, visit http://www.huntingmoonpowwow.com.