Hypertufa Draped Pots Workshop

Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130

Create a unique and wavy plantable container from lightweight concrete known as hypertufa! All supplies provided, but please prepare to get messy!

Class presented by the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens.

For more info, visit www. boernerbotanicalgardens.org, email info@fbbg.org or call 414-525-5661.

414-525-5653
