I-94 Real Rap Show w/Pugs Atomz, Kareem City, Dana Coppafeel
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
April 27th 10pm-2am The I-94 Real Rap Show
Nostalgic Visuals presents a night of music and midwest lyricism with Dana Coppafeel, Kareem City, and special guest, international recording artist Pugs Atomz for a night of dope Hip Hop.
On the wheels of will be hip hop scientist JDL.Live at Company Brewing 735 East Center St. Milwaukee Wisconsin.
Info
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance