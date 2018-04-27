I-94 Real Rap Show w/Pugs Atomz, Kareem City, Dana Coppafeel

April 27th 10pm-2am The I-94 Real Rap Show

Nostalgic Visuals presents a night of music and midwest lyricism with Dana Coppafeel, Kareem City, and special guest, international recording artist Pugs Atomz for a night of dope Hip Hop.

On the wheels of will be hip hop scientist JDL.Live at Company Brewing 735 East Center St. Milwaukee Wisconsin.