When Nina Ghanbarzadeh immigrated from Iran to the United States she changed careers from chemistry to art. The drastic change in both vocation and location led her to feel out of place in both Iranian and American cultures, but her art practice allowed her to find her voice. Her experiences navigating two cultures, languages, diversity and social norms is the inspiration for curating “I Contain Multitudes,” an exhibition on view in the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design’s (MIAD) Frederick Layton Gallery January 18 – March 19, 2019. The exhibition is generously supported in part by the Mary L. Nohl Fundof the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

In the exhibition, the work of 10 women artists from different countries invites viewers to consider how multiculturalism impacts their lives, and how it relates to the issues of immigration and diversity in today’s society.

Opening Night – Winter Gallery Night Friday, January 18, 5 – 9 p.m.

Opening Reception & Artists’ Discussion Saturday, January 19, 2 p.m. Meet the 10 artists participating in the exhibit and view a documentary created about the making of this exhibition.

Navigating Cultures: Artists’ Talk and Panel Discussion Thursday, February 7, 7 p.m. Fawzia Khan and Hend Al-Mansour lead a discussion on challenges of simultaneously being part of two cultures.

Talking Suitcases Wednesday, February 27, 7 p.m. Susan Armington discusses her project and workshops to fill a suitcase with a handmade objects that tell stories and help participants gain insights about themselves, touching on topics such as immigration, racism, grief, personal loss and life transition.