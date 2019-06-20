#IamMKE Fest 3.0
No Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
#IamMKE returns for a special summer session! Hear from Milwaukee's leading social entrepreneurs, advisors and tech ecosystem builders and connect with MKE's finest throughout the event.
Join us at 5pm and connect with other attendees, listen to lightning talks from each speaker between 6pm and 7pm, stay for more connecting and conversation until 8pm!
Drinks and heavy appetizers will be available.
Missed our first event? Read more about it here: https://www.biztimes.com/gallery/iammke-networking-event/
Speakers will be coming from:
Young Enterprising Society (YES)
i.c.stars
The Commons
Blue Mangoes
Bridge the City
Cream City Coders
MARS Solutions