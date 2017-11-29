Iconic Cuban Literacy Teacher, Griselda Aguilera Cabrera

In 1961, revolutionary Cuba virtually ended adult illiteracy in one year. 100,000's of students became teachers and partners with those who were not literate, Most of the literacy teachers were young women, and they were transformed by their experience. Featured in the renowned documentary "Maestra," Griselda Aguilera Cabrera was the youngest of these teachers.

Only seven years old, Griselda volunteered to help make literacy universal in Cuba. "I taught literacy to a 58 year old man, Carlos Perez Isla, who was a street cleaner and totally illiterate. This experience was seared into me with such force that it defined my future. From that moment, I decided to dedicate my life to teaching."

Now retired from her career as an educator, Griselda works with the Cuban Psychology Society’s Working Group on Identity and Diversity, in activities to combat homophobia, racial discrimination, prejudice against people with HIV/AIDS, and violence against women and girls.

Described as a dynamic and exciting presence, Griselda will speak in Spanish with interpretation in English, along with the award winning short documentary "Maestra."

Come hear her story and that of a generation of young people, particularly women, whose lives were changed by helping to uplift the education of an entire nation.

Wednesday November 29, 7 pm at Central United Methodist Church, 639 N. 25th Street, at Wisconsin Ave., MKE 53233. (Free off street parking south of the church.) Free and open to the public, donations gratefully accepted. Sponsored by: Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba, https://wicuba.wordpress.com/ or on Facebook.

Bilingual program (Spanish & English)