Iconoclastic Songwriters Alejandro Escovedo and pat mAcdonald Perform at DCA

On Monday, July 8, at 8 p.m., iconoclastic songwriters Alejandro Escovedo and pat mAcdonald will perform in a not-to-be-missed double-bill at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

A Mexican-American kid with Texas roots and a California upbringing, Dallas-based songwriter Alejandro Escovedo has spent a lifetime writing songs about death, demons, lust, and lost love. He bridges countless genres (including punk, alt-country, Americana, and rock and roll), and he tours and records tirelessly, reinventing himself constantly.

The New York Times called Escovedo “a Texan Bruce Springsteen, husky-voiced and melancholy, seeking epiphanies in everyday life.”

pat mAcdonald, who grew up in Green Bay, was part of Grammy-nominated duo Timbuk3. He spent time co-writing with Cher in a castle in France, touring with Chris Whitley, and writing lyrics for Ryuichi Sakamoto before settling in Sturgeon Bay. Since then, mAcdonald has helped create Sturgeon Bay’s Steel Bridge Songfest, played in the duo Purgatory Hill, and successfully battled stage 4 lymphoma. In 2019, he released a new solo album, “The Ragged Jagged Way Back Home.”

Jackson Browne said of mAcdonald, “Aside from being one of the great lyricists in the English language, he is a totally unique voice.”

Escovedo and mAcdonald’s performance is made possible with support from major sponsors Nathan Nichols & Company and Animal House Pet Clinic.

Alejandro Escovedo and pat mAcdonald will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8. Tickets for the concert range from $35 to $58. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.