Milwaukee filmmaker & playwright Mr. C. L. Woodson III returns to the Pabst Theater for the third consecutive year with a new powerful stage play, “If He Won’t Love You, I Will.” A spiritual drama that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Synopsis:

Marisa, who works for the mayor’s office, wishes her love life would excel much like her career. Exhausted by the on and off again 20 year relationship with her boyfriend Maleek, Marisa explores the thought of possibly moving on with her life. While attending an upscale gala, Maria meets Julius who seems to be the perfect guy. Julius quickly falls in love with her after simply meeting her and having small conversation. Maleek, who has NO plans for their future, becomes bothered when he discovers Marisa has a new acquaintance. Eager to prove his love and devotion, Maleek goes out his way to express his love. Meanwhile Julius is making a very strong impression on Marisa.

What should Marisa do? Which guy should she choose? The audience will help her decide.

Come experience this comedic ride of relationship drama that will have you laughing out loud and contemplating on your own relationship. Enjoy powerful vocal selections performed by some amazing talented singers.

“If He Won’t Love You, I Will”

Written & Directed by

Mr. C. L. Woodson III