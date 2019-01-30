Imagining the Moon: A History of Lunar Visualizations

Join Marcy Bidney, curator of the UWM Libraries’ American Geographical Society Library (AGSL), as she explores the history of visualizing the moon, from pretelescopic observations that imagined what the moon might look like to lunar cartography up through the space age.

This free presentation includes a special exhibit of lunar maps, globes, atlases, and photos from the AGSL’s collections. This event is part of the UWM Planetarium’s 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing event series. For more information, visit http://uwm.edu/planetarium

The talk will be held in the AGSL, located on the third floor east wing of the UWM Golda Meir Library, 2311 E. Hartford Ave.

For more information about the AGSL, email agsl@uwm.edu or call 414-229-6282.