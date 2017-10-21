Immigration Help and Seminars
St. Anthony High School of Milwaukee 2156 S 4th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
This seminar conducted by local immigration attorneys will teach attendees about potential avenues for immigration relief. The Mexican Consulate Milwaukee, Congresswoman Gwen Moore’s office and other professionals will answer questions about DACA and other immigration issues. (Also on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.)
St. Anthony High School of Milwaukee 2156 S 4th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
