IMOMSOHARD: Mom's Night Out Round 2

No one can make moms feel as uncomfortably normal as Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley. With more than 1.5 million followers on social media and 120 million views of their web series #IMOMSOHARD in less than 2 years, the Nebraska natives blend of honesty and humor resonates with moms and dads alike, proving these two have become the hottest tickets in town. One of their most shared episodes, I Swimsuit Season So Hard, where the moms tried on the summer’s hottest/most ridiculous swimwear, garnered over 20 million views and coverage in the world’s top news outlets. They have recently appeared on The Today Show and The Doctors, to name a few, and they were chosen for People Magazine’s best of 2017. Part of their plan for complete world mom-ination includes their own half-hour, multi-cam comedy which the moms are developing with CBS.