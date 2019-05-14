Importing & Exporting 101
Greenfield Public Library 5310 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Explore the world of international trade. This class will provide an overview of the import and export process. Get an introduction to compliance, export grants, shipping terms, tax issues, and market assessments. Explore resources and how to find partners in the journey to world commerce.
Greenfield Public Library 5310 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
