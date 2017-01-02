Impressions from Havana

Central United Methodist Church (CUMC) 639 N 25th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: 7pm-9:30pm

Eyewitness report from the July 2016 delegation to Cuba.  Eleven activists and academics from the Milwaukee region visited Cuba on a tour organized by Witness for Peace.   Three will speak, with slides, about this exciting time for Cuba.  Steve Watrous is President of the Milwaukee United Nations Association chapter, coordinator of the Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalition and a sociology professor at MATC.  Elena M. De Costa teaches Spanish language, Hispanic literature, and politics of the New Left  in Latin America at Carroll University in Waukesha.  Omar Barberena organized the July 2016 delegation to Cuba and has coordinated Cuba travel for five years through Witness for Peace.

Price: Free to the public

Central United Methodist Church (CUMC) 639 N 25th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
