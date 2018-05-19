Improv Show-Down! (6pm)

The Company of Strangers Theater is holding its first performing arts competition fundraising event!

Featuring food, a cash bar, raffle prizes, and amazing live music from the SE-Wisconsin-based indie alt-rock band "Well-Known Strangers", this is one Saturday you won't want to miss!

Band FB page: https://www.facebook.com/wkstrangers/

Music sample: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vM9sVFPs44

Acting groups will participate in a theater improvisation battle, and they will have 40 minutes to deliver their best work to the audience and judges in competition for the grand prize.

Tickets are $10. Get tickets starting April 1: www.thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com/shows

Family-friendly; children MUST be accompanied by a parent or guardian.