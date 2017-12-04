CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents BELIEVE, an all-new concert experience, is a fun-filled family Holiday event featuring the cast of Cirque Musica together with all-time favorite Holiday songs performed by a live orchestra. Cirque Musica is a concert and visual experience where audiences journey into a world of high-flying adventure with amazing acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and Holiday cheer, too!

The show blends the spellbinding grace and dare-devil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of the greatest holiday music of all time. It’s the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music LIVE while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience