In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert w/Julian Frampton
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert
The Hologram Tour
with special guest Julian Frampton
Thursday, October 18
7pm Doors //
8pm Show
Through breathtaking state-of-the-art cutting-edge digital and laser technology and extraordinary theatrical stagecraft, this first of its kind live concert sees Orbison brought to life on stage to perform his classic tracks as well as newly recorded and never-before-heard arrangements of his originals accompanied on stage by a live orchestra.
