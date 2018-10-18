In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert w/Julian Frampton

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert

The Hologram Tour

with special guest Julian Frampton

Thursday, October 18

The Pabst Theater

7pm Doors //

8pm Show

Through breathtaking state-of-the-art cutting-edge digital and laser technology and extraordinary theatrical stagecraft, this first of its kind live concert sees Orbison brought to life on stage to perform his classic tracks as well as newly recorded and never-before-heard arrangements of his originals accompanied on stage by a live orchestra.

