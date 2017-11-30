In Tandem Theare presents: Scrooge in Rouge
Tenth Street Theatre 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Scrooge in Rouge
November 30 - January 7, 2018
by Ricky Graham and Jefferson Turner
A troupe of 23 players are about to embark on a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol when 20 of them come down with food poisoning, leaving only three to put on the entire show! Fast paced and funny, this bawdy, raucous musical, set in a British Music Hall at the turn-of-the-century, features quick character changes and even quicker costume conversions!
BUY TICKETS!
Additional fees apply for online ticketing.
Call 414-271-1371 to order by phone. http://www.intandemtheatre.org
Info
Tenth Street Theatre 628 N. 10th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Theater & Dance