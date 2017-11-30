In Tandem Theare presents: Scrooge in Rouge

November 30 - January 7, 2018

by Ricky Graham and Jefferson Turner

A troupe of 23 players are about to embark on a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol when 20 of them come down with food poisoning, leaving only three to put on the entire show! Fast paced and funny, this bawdy, raucous musical, set in a British Music Hall at the turn-of-the-century, features quick character changes and even quicker costume conversions!

Additional fees apply for online ticketing.

Call 414-271-1371 to order by phone. http://www.intandemtheatre.org