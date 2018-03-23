In Tall Buildings w/J.E. Sunde
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The haunting gravity of Erik Hall’s often Peter Gabriel-esque vocals shine over music that is powerful in it’s restrained simplicity. Never rushed, his melodies deliver elliptical lyrics that manage to feel intimate, while retaining a sense of mystery. This is an amazing $15 show at the intimate Back Room @ Colectivo.
