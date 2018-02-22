In Tandem Theare presents: The Outgoing Tide

Gunner is beginning to forget words and getting confused. Torn between his wife’s desire to move them from their beloved home in Chesapeake Bay and tormented by the menacing grip of an aging mind, he hatches an unorthodox plan to secure his uncertain future. A touching family drama sprinkled with surprising humor. An insightful story by award-winning playwright Bruce Graham, author of In Tandem’s break out hit, Any Given Monday.

