In Tandem Theatre presents “All Keyed Up (Again)”; a piano recital at the Tenth Street Theatre, home of In Tandem Theatre (628 N. 10th Street, Milwaukee WI 53233) on Sunday, July 22, 2018 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. In Tandem hosts professional and emerging musicians who play piano in the lobby of the theatre before and after every performance throughout the season. This fundraising event will assist in supplementing these musicians during the 2018-2019 season. Tax-deductible tickets are $25 and available by calling 414-271-1371 or online at www.intandemtheatre.org. Tickets include complimentary wine, cheese and chocolates. Limited seating available!

James Russell begins the afternoon with different jazz styles on the piano as guests enter the space. Milwaukee favorites Carolyn Wehner, Andrew Varela, and Susan Spencer will perform a selection of show tunes during the performance. Audiences will also hear Natan Steigman (In Tandem’s youngest lobby pianist) and Jayme Dawicki on the piano. Linda Stephens will sing while accompanied by David Bonofiglio on piano. This eclectic group of musicians fits the tone of In Tandem Theatre whose artistic works cover comedy, drama, musicals, classics and new works.