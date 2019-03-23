Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee Fundraiser
UWM Student Union 2200 E Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
At this fundraiser for the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, there will be a number of art works for sale that were donated by artist David Hehn from Stanley Correctional Institution—a medium-security state prison for men in Chippewa County in northern Wisconsin. (Event scheduled to take place in Room 240)
