"Independence" Day Protest/Block Party

No justice, no peace. Even on "Independence" Day. Join us on the Fourth of July at 1:30pm. We will begin our march at Rufus King High School with an opening ceremony and continue to Riverside University. Following we will hold a celebration at Riverside with free food, entertainment and vendors. If you would like to donate, use the cash app handle $AyannaEllzey or email malainalmoore@gmail.com for non-monetary donations.We are also looking for caravans, and car marshals. Hope to see you there!