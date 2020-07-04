"Independence" Day Protest/Block Party

Rufus King International School 1801 W Olive St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209

No justice, no peace. Even on "Independence" Day. Join us on the Fourth of July at 1:30pm. We will begin our march at Rufus King High School with an opening ceremony and continue to Riverside University. Following we will hold a celebration at Riverside with free food, entertainment and vendors. If you would like to donate, use the cash app handle $AyannaEllzey or email malainalmoore@gmail.com for non-monetary donations.We are also looking for caravans, and car marshals. Hope to see you there!

