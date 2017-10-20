IndependenceFirst Juried Art Exhibition Gallery Night Reception

On Friday, October 20, IndependenceFirst will host a Gallery Night Reception for our annual juried art exhibition, Vantage Point 2017, Presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, from 5 to 9 p.m. at our main office, 540 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee. The exhibition features the work of artists with disabilities and artwork containing disability-related themes to highlight the contributions that individuals with disabilities make in the local art community. The artists will participate in a panel discussion at 7 p.m. The public is invited to drop in to the view the artwork between 5 and 9 p.m. and encouraged to learn more about the artists during the panel discussion.

This year we are pleased to feature the work of seven local artists—Catherine Cleary, Claire Desfor, Thomas Ferrella, Natalie Fiske, Gerald Hay, Robbyn Tafoya and Herman Taylor, Jr. They work in a wide range of media, from vibrant photographs overlaid with brailled poems to pastel and colored pencil to watercolor and collage. Many of the works aim to reveal the artists’ internal experiences of having a disability.

The exhibition will also be on display through November 2 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information please call 414-291-7520 V/Relay