IndependenceFirst Stride & Glide 5K and Family-Friendly Fitness Event

IndependenceFirst is excited to bring the Stride & Glide family-friendly day of fitness and fun to our location in Walker’s Point, 540 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, on Saturday, May 19, 2018. The event benefits IndependenceFirst’s programs for people with disabilities of all kinds, in all age groups, in the four-county Greater Milwaukee area.

Stride & Glide includes activities for all ages and fitness levels. Attendees can participate in as many of the day’s activities as they would like, including family-friendly 5K Run and Wheelchair Races (chip-timed), a 5K walk, a 2.5K family fun walk, Zumba, post 5K yoga, kids’ activities and lunch. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the 5K run and walk at 9 a.m., Zumba at 10:30 a.m., and other activities throughout the morning. Check www.strideandglide.org for the full schedule.

You can participate as an individual or with a team. Individuals registering in the Adults/Youth Ages 12+ category will receive a short-sleeve t-shirt. Event admission is free for kids 11 and under (no event t-shirt included in free youth admission; minors must attend with a parent or guardian and be supervised by the parent or guardian at all times).

Registration fee:

$30 for adults/youth (ages 12+), before May 4, 2018 ($35 after May 4) – event t-shirt included

Kids 11 and under are free – no event t-shirt included

You can also pay for your corporate or family team of 10 or more in one payment ($275 for a team of up to 10, $400 for a team of up to 15 or $650 for a team of up to 25).

Register online by visiting strideandglide.org. You may also register by phone or email: 414-226-8356 V/Relay or StrideAndGlide@independencefirst.org.