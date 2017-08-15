IndiaFest Milwaukee

Event time: 11am

Back for its fourth year in Bay View’s Humboldt Park, IndiaFest invites the community to celebrate the culture and heritage of India with live music, a parade, fashion show and traditional dance. There will be a wide variety of authentic Indian dishes, including dosas , a crepe-like pancake, and biriyanis , a heavily spiced chicken and vegetable rice dish, as well as vendors selling clothing, jewelry and art. The event will also highlight local talent with the third-annual Wisconsin Singing Idol competition and will once again end with a bang: a Bollywood Beats & Fusion dance party celebrating some of the more modern sounds of India.