Enjoy an evening of Indian Classical Violin, Bansuri and Tabla music in the ambience of beautiful Plymouth Church.

Violinist Dr. Sangeeta Shankar plays Hindustani classical ragas in the Gayaki Ang style which brings out all the emotions of a human singing voice. Shankar is the disciple and daughter of the renowned violin virtuoso Padmabhushan Dr. Smt. N. Rajam. The talented Grammy nominee continues the musical legacy.

Lyon Leifer is a master flutist who performs authetic renditions of raga melodies on the bansuri (north Indian keyless bamboo flute). The Fulbright Grant recipient pursued his interest in improvised raga music and flute playing for five years in India, studying with Devendra Murdeshwar, the inheritor of the legacy of the great Pannalal Ghosh.

Hindole Majumdar, a disciple of the great tabla maestro Pandit Sankha Chatterjee of the Punjab and Farukhabad Gharana, has also learned South Indian Rhythm style from the mridangam exponent Bidwan S. Shekhar. He tours the globe accompanying great musicians of Indian Classical Music like Ustad Shahid Parvez, Ustad Shujat Khan, Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt, Pandit Rupak Kulkarni, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia, to name a few.

This is another concert in a series by Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance - a nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization dedicated to fostering appreciation of traditional Indian classical music and dance.