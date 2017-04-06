Event time: 7pm

Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance presents: Indian Classical Music. The concert features a Hindustani Classical Vocal Duet by Pandits Ritesh and Rajnish Mishra with Pandit Hindole Majumdar on tabla, and Anirban Chakraborty on harmonium.

Pandits Ritesh and Rajnish Mishra are a Hindustani classical vocal duet known for their ability to create heavenly music that soothes the mind, body and soul. The brothers have studied under the guidance of their father Pt. Rajan Mishra and their uncle Pt. Sajan Mishra since childhood. They are the sixth generation of great musicians in the Mishra family (namely Pt. Ram Baksha Misra, Pt. Ganesh Ji Misra, Pt. Sursahai Misra, Pt. Hanuman Misra, Pt. Gopal Misra).

Duet singing in Indian classical music is a very difficult art that requires both great skill and ability to improvise and harmonize at the same time. The brothers manage both with ease, performing khayal, tappa, tarana, bhajans and other classical forms with a rich and thorough knowledge of all the ragas, touching hearts with sensuous melodious voices.

Price: General seating $25, First Row Seat $50 Online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indian-classical-music-tickets-33049966339?aff=eac2