Indian Music and Dance

Google Calendar - Indian Music and Dance - 2017-03-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Indian Music and Dance - 2017-03-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Indian Music and Dance - 2017-03-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Indian Music and Dance - 2017-03-25 00:00:00

Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 7:30pm

Price: General seating $20 in advance or $25 at door. VIP front row $50. Tickets available online at Eventbrite.com https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indian-music-and-dance-with-world-music-unleashed-tickets-31338656766?aff=eac2

Info
Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Indian Music and Dance - 2017-03-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Indian Music and Dance - 2017-03-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Indian Music and Dance - 2017-03-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Indian Music and Dance - 2017-03-25 00:00:00