A fundraising concert for Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance. An evening of Indian music and dance featuring:

- Sitar recital by Indrajit Banerjee with Hindole Majumdar on tabla,

- Kathak Dance performance by Deepa Devasena

- World Music Unleashed, a fusion of Indian sitar by Indrajit Banerjee and tabla by Hindole Majumdar with jazz trumpet by Russ Johnson and percussion by Paul Westfahl.

Sitar maestro Pandit Indrajit Banerjee is one of the leading exponents of the Maihar Gharana. A disciple of Pandit Kartick Kumar who is a senior disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar. He recieved inspiration from his sitarist mother, Manju Banerjee, who was a disciple of late Nikhil Banerjee, and afterwards, Santosh Banerjee. All of this training developed a strong foundation for Indrajit's music, and creative individuality. Indrajit has a special touch on sitar combined with technical virtuosity and sensitivity.

Pandit Hindole Majumdar occupies a commendable position as a tabla player. He tours the globe with accompanying great musicians of Indian Classical Music like Ustad Shahid Parvez, Ustad Shujat Khan, Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt, Pandit Rupak Kulkarni, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia, Bidwan Shashank Subramanium, Bidwan Lalgudi Krishnan to name a few. Recently he has collaborated with world musicians including doyra player Abos Kosimov, Glenn Velez, and Fareed Haque.

He is the founder of Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance in Milwaukee, WI., where he teaches tabla and Indian Rhythm on a regular basis.

Deepa Devasena is a popular Kathak dance guru of the Lucknow Gharana style. She is the artistic director of the "Arabhi School of Indian Dance". Devasena is a trained BharatNatyam and Kathak dancer and teacher. She has studied under several prominent Kathak gurus, including Birju Maharaj, Saswati Didi, and gurus Nirupama and Rajendra.

Russ Johnson is an American improviser and renowned jazz trumpeter. He is currently a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha. He performs widely in the field of jazz, and has an extensive catalog of recordings. He leads his own formations such as the Quartett Save Big and is a member of the collective ensembles The Other Quartet and New Math .He belonged to the New Nonet of Lee Konitz and the Steve Swallow / Ohad Talmor L'Histoire du Clochard Sextet, with whom he was internationally on tour.

Paul Westfahl is an active performer and teacher in the Milwaukee area who regularly performs with the Racine Symphony Orchestra, the Concord Chamber Orchestra, The Eastside Jazz Orchestra, and local gypsy jazz group, Swing Chevron. Westfahl leads and composes for several of his own projects and is also involved as a sideman and co­conspirator with many ‘new music’ ensembles including Present Music's: Compose Milwaukee as well as the UnrehearsedMKE series and the SeedSounds series