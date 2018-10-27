Indian Rhythm Workshop

Open to ALL musicians!

A weekend workshop of 6 hours of intense instruction given over two days: Saturday, October 27 11:00 am - 2:00 pm and Sunday, October 28 11:00 am - 2:00 pm. All instruments encouraged!

Please contact Nels Olsen at nels_p_olsen@yahoo.com or Hindole Majumdar at hindolemajumdar.music@gmail.com with questions.

In this workshop, Tabla Maestro Hindole Majumdar teaches Indian rhythm patterns that inspire musical composition and improvisation. Both North and South Indian styles are discussed. Any instrument encouraged. Notebook, pencil, and recorders recommended.

About the instructor: Pandit Hindole Majumdar divides his time between performing concert tours in India, Canada, USA, and Europe along with teaching tabla and Indian rhythm in Milwaukee, Montreal, Canada and Kolkata, India. He is a disciple of Pandit Sankha Chatterjee of the Punjab and Farukhabad Gharana, He has also learned South Indian Rhythm style from the mridangam exponent Bidwan S. Shekhar. He tours the globe accompanying great musicians of Indian Classical Music like Ustad Shahid Parvez, Ustad Shujat Khan, Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt, Pandit Rupak Kulkarni, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia, to name a few. Recently he has collaborated with world musicians like doyra player Abos Kosimov, four-time grammy award winning percussionist Glenn Velez, Fareed Haque. He is the founder of Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance in Montreal and Milwaukee, where he teaches tabla and Indian Rhythm on a regular basis. Individual classes are held in-person and via Skype and FaceTime.