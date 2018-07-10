Indie Folk Band Darlingside Comes to DCA July 10

On Tuesday, July 10, at 8 p.m., indie folk quartet Darlingside will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

While Darlingside’s appearance at DCA will be their first in Door County, the band has been steadily building a loyal following worldwide since their inception in 2009. When the Boston quartet gathers around a single microphone, they sing in richly textured voices, splashing their melodies with a sunny melancholy that brings their lyrics to life. The band’s subtle musical stylings take cues from ’60s folk, chamber pop, bluegrass, classical music, and modern indie rock. NPR Music dubs the result “exquisitely-arranged, literary-minded, baroque folk-pop.”

Darlingside features Don Mitchell on guitar, Auyon Mukharji on violin and mandolin, Harris Paseltiner on guitar, bass, and cello, and David Senft on guitar and bass; the four members share lead vocal duties and together create tight, aching harmonies. The result is a collection of quietly passionate songs that defy easy categorization.

Darlingside is particularly noted for their smart, energetic performances. No Depression writes, “Darlingside’s members hover loosely around a copper-colored disk poised mid-air center stage with their instruments in hand and voices ready for take-off. Once in the air, they become downright cinematic…. One could sit in the audience, and, if you closed your eyes, you might watch a movie unfold, one with dramatic plots and lush and diverse settings. All the while, you’d be enjoying some of the richest harmonies this side of the angels.”

Darlingside will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10.