Indigenous Voices: Sharing the Wisconsin Sky

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

The UW-Milwaukee Manfred Olson Planetarium celebrates Native peoples of Wisconsin and American Indian UWM students in our “Indigenous Voices: Sharing the Wisconsin Sky” show series. The live presentation features the languages, star connections, traditional music, and cultural images from six Wisconsin Nations: Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Ojibwe, Oneida, Potawatomi, and Stockbridge-Munsee. The goals of the program are to share cultural aspects of indigenous peoples, to preserve their perceptions of the sky, and to educate the public about American Indian culture present today in the community.

Fridays through May 4.

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Education, Visual Arts, Words
