Indoor Community Rummage

Butler Middle School Student Council is hosting a community rummage sale on Saturday, February 17th, from 9am-12pm in the Butler Middle School cafeteria. Don't let Old Man Winter hold back your bargain hunting; come shop til you drop for treasures new and old! While shopping for hidden treasures you can snack on some wonderful concessions. Some items you can find are clothes, toys, books, kitchen items, etc. Don't miss out on this wonderful winter sale. Enter at the circle drive on Michigan Ave.