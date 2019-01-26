Indoor Plein Air Workshop
Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Come paint the outdoors from the comfort of the indoors!
Join artist Beth Stoddard as she instructs how to paint the beauty of Boerner Botanical Gardens.
Please bring your own painting supplies; contact FBBG for a recommended supply list.
Registration: $50/$45 FBBG Members
Registration/more info: https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/indoor-plein-air-workshop/ info@fbbg.org or 414-525-5653
Or, invite your friends on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1174959566005277/
Info
Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130 View Map
Museums & Tours, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups