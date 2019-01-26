Indoor Plein Air Workshop

Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130

Come paint the outdoors from the comfort of the indoors!

Join artist Beth Stoddard as she instructs how to paint the beauty of Boerner Botanical Gardens.

Please bring your own painting supplies; contact FBBG for a recommended supply list.

Registration: $50/$45 FBBG Members

Registration/more info: https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/indoor-plein-air-workshop/ info@fbbg.org or 414-525-5653

Info
Museums & Tours, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
414-525-5653
