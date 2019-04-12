5 Points Art Gallery & Studios "IndustraSutra" Retrospective Exhibition IndustraSutra Exhibition Explores Industry And Sexuality On Apr. 12

MILWAUKEE, WI - 5 Points Art Gallery & Studios hosts solo show "IndustraSutra" for artist and MIAD art professor, Brad Anthony Bernard, starting April12, 2019.

Opening reception on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. (CST), “IndustraSutra” is a partial retrospective, partial new addition solo show for Brad Anthony Bernard featuring paintings and metal sculptures with pipe-like stylized figures that merge industry and the human form to address the shift in inter-personal and sexual culture as a result of the Industrial Revolution, catapulted by the technological revolution, especially with social media addiction. The U.S.’ obsession with profits, work and industry has led to the evolution of alternative, unconventional industries, including what Bernard calls the “Industry of Passion”. The Industry of Passion, as it relates to human interaction, at times denies procreation and inspires some to conduct themselves in either an asexual or hedonistic manner, which itself embraces a procreative action without the result of the traditional end product; hence casual intimacy. Per Bernard “The labor of love is the industry of passion”.

This body of work will remain on display until May 26, 2019.

